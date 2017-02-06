Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling
Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss,
when it recorded a charge of $499 million.
The company's net income was $73.1 million, or 53 cents per
share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of
$245.4 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.
Net income in the latest quarter included 26 cents per share
benefit attributable to a contract dispute settlement with a
client in the North Sea, Diamond Offshore said on Monday.
The Houston-based company's total revenue fell 29.5 percent
to $391.9 million.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)