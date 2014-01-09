FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diamond Foods to pay $5 mln to settle SEC accounting fraud case
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Diamond Foods to pay $5 mln to settle SEC accounting fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based snack food company Diamond Foods Inc will pay $5 million to settle civil charges that the company and two former top executives misled investors by lying about walnut costs to boost earnings, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

In addition to the settlement with the company, Diamond’s former Chief Executive Officer Michael Mendes also agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty and settle without admitting or denying the charges, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The company’s former Chief Financial Officer, Steven Neil, is still fighting the SEC’s charges.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.