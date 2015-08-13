FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank's first-half profit rises 14 pct
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank's first-half profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds net interest income)

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Diamond Trust Bank on Thursday reported a 13.9 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of the year to 4.67 billion shillings ($46.01 million).

Net interest income rose to 6.87 billion shillings from 6.06 billion shillings in the year-ago period, the bank said in a statement, reflecting growth in its loan book.

Non-interest income, from activities like trading of foreign exchange, also rose during the period.

Gains were tempered by an increase in operating expenses to 4.57 billion shillings from 3.80 billion shillings, Diamond Trust said. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
