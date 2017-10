LAGOS, July 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian lender Diamond Bank said on Wednesday first-half pretax profit rose fourfold to 9.99 billion naira ($62 million), lifting its shares 4.8 percent to 2.41 naira.

It said pretax profit in the 2011 period was 1.96 billion naira. ($1 = 160.84 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Dan Lalor)