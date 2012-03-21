FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamond in talks on private equity sale-report
#Funds News
March 21, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 6 years ago

Diamond in talks on private equity sale-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Diamond Foods Inc, the snacks and walnut seller that is being probed by regulators for improper accounting is in talks with private equity investors over a minority stake in the company, CNBC business television said on Wednesday, citing a Wall Street Journal report.

A spokesman for Diamond, the maker of Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle Chips, could not be reached for comment.

In February, Diamond removed its chief executive and chief financial officer and said it would need to restate earnings for 2011 and 2010 after its audit committee found that payments to walnut growers had been improperly booked.

The company is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and sources have told Reuters that federal prosecutors are also probing its accounting.

