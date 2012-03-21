UPDATE 2-Diamond reaches deal with lenders; eyes stake sale - source

* Gets continued access to credit agreement till June 18

By Mihir Dalal and Greg Roumeliotis

March 21 (Reuters) - Diamond Foods Inc, grappling with high levels of debt, said it reached a deal with its lenders to get continued access to its credit facility in return for suspending its dividend and paying higher interest costs.

Some analysts had warned that Diamond’s expected earnings restatments resulting from improper accounting of walnut payments would likely cause the company to breach its debt covenants.

Diamond -- which last week hired an adviser to review its capital structure -- is also speaking with private equity firms about a potential investment, a source familiar with the matter said.

A spokeswoman for Diamond said the company’s financial adviser, Dean Bradley Osborne, was exploring a range of alternatives to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

The maker of Kettle chips, Emerald nuts and Pop Secret popcorn is trying to recover from an accounting scandal that has claimed the jobs of top executives and raised concerns about its high levels of debt.

Under the amended agreement, Diamond said it will have access to its credit facility through June 18, the company said in a statement.

Diamond -- which had debt of $531.7 million and $3.1 million in cash as of July 31, 2011 -- also said its lenders will not seek remedial action under the credit agreement until June 18.

The company said the interest rate on its credit facility will increase by 75 basis points and it also agreed to pay a one-time fee to its lenders.

As part of the deal, Diamond also agreed that its adjusted net loss for the quarter ending April 30 will not exceed $13.0 million.

In February, Diamond said it would restate earnings for 2011 and 2010 and removed its chief executive and chief financial officer after its audit committee found that payments to walnut growers had been improperly booked in those financial years.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Diamond’s financial adviser had approached several buyout firms including KKR and TPG to assess their interest in investing in the company.

Diamond shares were trading up slightly at $25.75 after closing at $25.64 on the Nasdaq.