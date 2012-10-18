FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamond Offshore profit falls on lower rig utilization rates
October 18, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Diamond Offshore profit falls on lower rig utilization rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world’s top-five offshore rig contractors, reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit as utilization rates fell.

Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said third-quarter net income fell to $178 million, or $1.28 per share, from $257 million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $729 million.

Utilization rates -- a ratio measuring the number of rigs being used as a percentage of a company’s fleet -- of its deepwater rigs fell.

