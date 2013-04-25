FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Diamond Offshore profit beats estimates on higher utilization
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Diamond Offshore profit beats estimates on higher utilization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.27 vs est $1.16

* Revenue falls 5 pct to $729.7 mln

* Deepwater unit utilization at 94 pct vs 88 pct year ago

April 25 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world’s top five offshore rig contractors, reported first-quarter results above analysts’ expectations due to higher utilization of its deepwater units.

Utilization of deepwater floaters rose to 94 percent from 88 percent a year earlier. Rates for the units also rose 8 percent, resulting in a 13 percent rise in revenue from deepwater units.

Net income fell to $176 million, or $1.27 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $185.2 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 5 percent to $729.7 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.16 on revenue of $712.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income in the first quarter of 2012 included an after-tax gain of about $16 million, or $0.12 per share, from the sale of a rig.

Diamond Offshore also declared a special quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular cash dividend of 125 cents per share.

Rival Noble Corp posted a higher-than-expected profit last week as it put some of its struggles with fleet maintenance behind it and rig activity headed higher.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.