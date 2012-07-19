FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diamond Offshore posts lower 2nd-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

Diamond Offshore posts lower 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a lower quarterly profit due to a fall in utilization rates for its rigs.

Utilization rate - a ratio measuring the number of rigs being used as a percentage of a company’s fleet - dipped for the company’s deepwater and ultra-deepwater floaters and jack-up rigs.

Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said second-quarter net income was $201.5 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with $266.6 million, or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $738.2 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.