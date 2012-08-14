UPDATE 1-Diamond to turn unused old rig into new deepwater unit

* Follows recent success for conversion Ocean Onyx

* CEO says to cost less, get to market faster

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will turn an out-of-work rig built in 1976 into a deepwater driller at a cost of $370 million, which is cheaper than building a brand new unit, the Houston-based contractor said on Tuesday.

The moored semisubmersible, to be built at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore, is due for delivery in the second quarter of 2014. It will be able to drill in up to 6,000 feet of water.

Chief Executive Larry Dickerson said Diamond was encouraged by the strong demand for another moored semisubmersible rig, the Ocean Onyx, which just landed a contract for $490,000 per day starting when its conversion is complete next year.

Just as the Onyx had previously been the long-idled Ocean Voyager before its upgrade in Texas at a cost of $300 million, the new Ocean Apex would utilize the hull of a “cold-stacked” unit from the fleet, the Ocean Bounty.

“Upon delivery, we will have a rig that exceeds the specifications of a fourth-generation newbuild unit; however, it will have been constructed in approximately half the time and for a significantly lower cost,” Dickerson said in a statement.

While it is an imperfect comparison, a new “sixth-generation” ultra-deepwater drillship ordered by rival Ensco Plc in April was a $645 million contract for a rig scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2014.

All new rigs are expected to be easily deployed, especially after a find in Brazil this week underlined the deepwater ambitions of the world’s major oil companies.