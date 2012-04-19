UPDATE 2-Diamond Offshore 1st-qtr tops, upbeat about contracts

* Adj Q1 EPS $1.21 vs est. $0.99

* Q1 rev down 5 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations and said it was optimistic about winning more rig contracts as the market strengthens.

Noble Corp, which posted better-than-expected results on Wednesday, also said rising demand in the deepwater drilling market had led to a flurry of contracts.

“We are optimistic about future contracting opportunities for our fleet, given the continuing market strength in the offshore drilling industry,” Diamond Offshore Chief Executive Larry Dickerson said in a statement.

Utilization rates -- a ratio measuring the number of rigs being used as a percentage of a company’s fleet -- rose in the quarter for Diamond Offshore’s deepwater rigs. Daily rates for renting the rigs also rose.

The company, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said first-quarter net income fell to $185.2 million, or $1.33 per share, from $250.6 million, or $1.80 per share, a year ago.

Excluding a gain on the sale of a rig, adjusted profit was $1.21 per share, higher than analysts’ expectations of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue slipped 5 percent to $768.6 million, but beat market estimates of $756.7 million.

Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $9.20 billion, said it will pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share.

Diamond shares, which have gained about a fifth of their value so far this year, closed at $66.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.