Tycoons take diamond battle to London court

* Russian-Israeli tycoon Gaydamak sues former partner Leviev

* Gaydamak claims half of Leviev’s Angolan assets

* Case centres on disputed 2001 agreement

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Businessman Arkady Gaydamak has begun a court bid to reclaim millions in unpaid commissions and dividends from “king of diamonds” Lev Leviev, in a battle over Angolan assets that could lay bare the workings of the country’s often opaque gem trade.

The tussle, which has drawn in Russian rabbis and one of Angola’s top military officials, is the latest in a spate of high-profile disputes brought to London by billionaires from Russia and the former Soviet Republics.

These include the $6.5 billion scrap between exiled Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky and Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, and the battle between metals moguls Oleg Deripaska and Michael Cherney, due to go to trial in July.

Speaking by video link from Israel due to an outstanding French tax charge, Gaydamak told the High Court on the first day of the trial that he believed he was entitled to roughly half Leviev’s diamond assets in Angola, under a deal initially made verbally and later signed after the two one-time partners agreed to split business interests.

Gaydamak claims Leviev initially made payments informally and by electronic transfers. These averaged $3 million a month, but ceased from 2005.

Leviev - who made his name and fortune challenging diamond giant De Beers’ monopoly in the sale of rough diamonds - disputes the agreement and argues no deal was made.

He acknowledges diamonds were purchased from Gaydamak, accounting for some money changing hands, but denies payments related to any deal to hold interests jointly.

At the centre of the court battle is what Gaydamak says is a written and signed agreement from December 2001.

Under this he says Leviev agreed to hold their mutual assets - in particular their share in the Angolan Diamond Selling Corporation (Ascorp), a company which had exclusive rights to market Angolan diamonds - and any income from those assets on trust, in equal shares.

Leviev denies there was ever any such agreement.

Explaining his absence as a visible shareholder in Ascorp, Gaydamak said in court documents submitted on Thursday that he had sought to make Leviev a “front man” to help him protect his interests and keep himself out of the public eye, as he had become embroiled in a French inquiry into illegal arms supply.

Gaydamak, who claims close connections to the Angolan government as a result of support during the civil war, says he was instrumental in setting up Ascorp with the government around 1999.

But he had also sought a diamantaire partner - Leviev - to protect himself against exploitation by other diamond dealers being brought into Ascorp.

The two were introduced at the end of 1998.

“The reason for our relationship was I could not be in front,” Gaydamak told the court.

He claims he put $12.5 million of working capital into Ascorp, though that was paid by Leviev due to outstanding business agreements.

Leviev, however, says Gaydamak signed away his rights to the assets in 2011, in a disputed “settlement agreement”, without payment. Gaydamak says he was induced to sign the agreement by Manuel Helder Vieira Dias, also known as Kopelipa, Angolan Minister of State and head of the President’s Military House.

He was, he said in court documents, expecting compensation. Leviev denies Kopelipa was acting as his agent.

The Angolan government ended the Ascorp monopoly in 2003, creating a semi-open market regulated by the state, but Leviev remains an influential player in one of Africa’s largest diamond producers. (Editing by David Hulmes)