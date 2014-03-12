FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wilbur Ross-backed Diamond S Shipping drops IPO - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Wilbur Ross-backed Diamond S Shipping drops IPO - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Diamond S Shipping Group Inc’s largest shareholder, Wilbur Ross, said the tanker company’s initial public offering had been canceled because the suggested price was too low, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from the billionaire investor.

“We are not opposed to being publicly owned but not at any price,” Bloomberg quoted Ross as saying. The final proposal by the underwriters was not acceptable, he said. ()

Ross’s company, WL Ross & Co, owns a 32 percent stake in Diamond S Shipping.

The tanker company had been scheduled to price its offering on Tuesday. The company said last month it planned to sell 14 million shares at between $14 and $16 each.

Diamond S Shipping, which counts GlencoreXstrata, Maersk and Hyundai Merchant Marine among its customers, was expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol “DSG”.

Diamond S Shipping could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.