Kenya's Diamond Trust bank 9-month pretax profit up 17 pct
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Diamond Trust bank 9-month pretax profit up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank posted a 17 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months of the year, helped by a rise in net interest income.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, said on Thursday pretax profit for the period rose to 6.24 billion shillings ($69.29 million) from 5.33 billion shillings in the first nine months of 2013.

Net interest income climbed 18 percent to 9.3 billion shillings, the bank said in a statement.

Diamond Trust Bank joins bigger rivals such as Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank and Co-Operative Bank of Kenya in reporting growth in pretax profit in the first nine months of the year.

Banks in east Africa’s biggest economy have seen their earnings buoyed by rising lending on the back of steady interest rates and economic growth.

1 US dollar = 90.0500 Kenyan shilling Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
