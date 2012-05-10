FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank profit rises 54 pct
May 10, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank profit rises 54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Diamond Trust Bank’s first-quarter pretax profit rose 54 percent on a big jump in income from its loan book, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, said profit rose to 1.35 billion shillings ($16.20 million) for the three months to the end of March, lifted by a 80 percent rise in lending.

Interest income from loans and advances increased to 3.2 billion shillings from 1.8 billion shillings in the same period in 2011, the bank said in a statement.

Net interest income rose 50 percent to 2 billion shillings, while its basic earnings per share rose to 4.03 shillings from 3.19 shillings last year.

Diamond Trust Bank said in March it planned to offer a rights issue this year to finance expansion. It successfully raised funds through rights issues in 2006 and 2007.

$1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Helen Massy-Beresford

