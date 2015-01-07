FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diamyd Medical's patent protection extended to 2032 in pivotal decision
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Diamyd Medical's patent protection extended to 2032 in pivotal decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd medical’s patent protection extended to 2032 in pivotal decision

* Says Regents of the University of California on behalf of its Los Angeles Campus (UCLA) has been granted another key US patent for its GAD65 technology on which the Diamyd diabetes vaccine is based

* Term of new patent runs into 2032, which is about 10 years longer than current US patents

* Diamyd is exclusive licensee to new patent

* Diamyd diabetes vaccine is an Antigen Based Therapy (ABT) under development for treatment and prevention of autoimmune diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.