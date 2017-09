Feb 3 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* First patient enrolled in new study where the Diamyd diabetes vaccine is administered directly into lymph nodes - DIAGNODE has started

* DIAGNODE is an open label pilot study with five patients between 18 and 30 years of age who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes within 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)