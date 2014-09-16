FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diamyd Medical and Protein Sciences deepen commitment to develop new treatment for diabetes
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 16, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Diamyd Medical and Protein Sciences deepen commitment to develop new treatment for diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says Diamyd Medical and Protein Sciences deepen commitment to develop new treatment for diabetes

* Says Protein Sciences will manufacture product for upcoming late stage clinical trials for type 1 diabetes involving Diamyd Medical’s recombinant GAD (glutamic acid decarboxylase) protein

* Says under the agreement Diamyd Medical is placing an order for cGMP production of recombinant GAD protein

* Says Protein Sciences receives cash payment and 400,000 new series B shares in Diamyd Medical equal to a 2.0% ownership in Diamyd Medical

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.