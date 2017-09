Jan 21 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Q1 2014/2015 net income 87,000 Swedish crowns ($10,645) versus 171,000 crowns last year

* Q1 2014/2015 pre-tax loss 5.9 million crowns versus loss 4.8 million crowns last year

* Q1 2014/2015 net loss 5.9 million crowns versus loss 4.8 million crowns last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1725 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)