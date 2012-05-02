FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Diana Containerships posts higher profit, raises dividend
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Diana Containerships posts higher profit, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs $0.04 year ago

* Time charter rev $12.4 mln vs $3.2 mln year ago

* Shares up 8 pct premarket

May 2 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it added four vessels to its fleet, and raised its quarterly dividend 67 percent.

Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $6.83 before the bell on Wednesday.

Time charter revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose almost four times to $12.4 million.

January-March net income rose to $1.9 million, or 8 cents a share, from $257,000, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

The Athens, Greece-based company increased its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share.

The company’s shares, which have shed more than half its value in the last year, closed at $6.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

