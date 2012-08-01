Diana Containerships posts profit on expanded fleet

* Q2 EPS $0.10 vs loss/shr $0.06 last year

* Q2 revenue more than triples to $14.9 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc reported a second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in the total number of vessels, and the Greece-based company said it signed a time-charter contract.

The company entered into the contract with French family-owned shipper CMA CGM SA for one of its container vessels at a daily rate of $7,500 per day. The vessel - Centaurus - was previously chartered at a gross rate of $20,000 per day.

Diana’s April-June net income was $2.24 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with net loss of $646,000, or 6 cents per share a year earlier.

Time charter equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - more than tripled to $14.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at $6.13 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.