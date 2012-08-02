FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diana Shipping profit dragged down by weak rates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Diana Shipping profit dragged down by weak rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc’s quarterly profit fell 37 percent as low rates continued to weigh on revenue and the Greek drybulk carrier said it signed time-charter contracts for two of its carriers.

The company said it expects to earn about $9.4 million from the employment of the two Panamax dry bulk carriers, which have a deadweight capacity of 60,000 tons to 80,000 tons.

Profit fell to $17.4 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $27.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time-charter revenue fell 11 percent to $57.6 million during the second quarter.

The company’s container shipping unit Diana Containerships Inc turned to a profit on Wednesday, helped by an expanded fleet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.