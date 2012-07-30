FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's DiaSorin enters Indian market with joint venture
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 30, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Italy's DiaSorin enters Indian market with joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin has signed a joint venture with Trivitron Healthcare to enter India’s 400 million-euro ($494.80 million) in vitro diagnostics market, the company said in a statement on Monday.

India’s in vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow 15 percent each year, the statement said.

“The JV agreement with Trivitron is fundamental for the success of DiaSorin Group in an important market like India, and represents an important pillar of the current and future expansion strategy of DiaSorin Group in Asia Pacific,” said Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin Group.

DiaSorin supplies its customers with equipment for diagnosis in test tubes known as ‘in vitro.’

DiaSorin also has operations in subsidiaries located in Belgium, France, Spain, Mexico, Germany and China as of the end of last year.

DiaSorin Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited will be 51 percent-owned by the Italian company and will be based in the Indian city of Chennai.

Shares in DiaSorin were up 0.14 percent by 1246 GMT, outstripping a 1.9 percent rise in Milan’s main share index . ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.