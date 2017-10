MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin has proposed a special dividend of 0.83 euros per share, as its quarterly profits rose 2.3 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit rose to 21.4 million euros ($27.30 million) in the third quarter from 20.9 million euros, it said in a statement. This figure includes recently acquired molecular diagnostics assets NorDiag. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)