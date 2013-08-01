FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diasorin confirms full-year targets as H1 net profit falls 10 pct
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 11:53 AM / in 4 years

Diasorin confirms full-year targets as H1 net profit falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday after reporting a 9.9 percent fall in its net profit in the first six months.

In a statement Diasorin said it expected revenue growth of between 2 and 4 percent for the year compared to 2012, while core earnings should be in line on the previous year at comparable exchange rates.

Net profit in the first half was 41 million euros with free cash flow totaling 37.4 million euros, it said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

