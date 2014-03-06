FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diasorin 2013 net profit falls 11 pct on exchange rate
March 6, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Diasorin 2013 net profit falls 11 pct on exchange rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin said on Thursday its net profit last year fell 11.4 percent to 81.8 million euros as exchange rate fluctuations and costs to support its molecular business took their toll on margins.

In a statement the company said it would pay a dividend on the year of 0.55 euros per share.

Core earnings are expected to grow around 3 percent this year compared to the 163.1 million euros ($224.09 million) posted last year, it said.

Revenues should grow by 3-5 percent this year compared to 2013, it said.

$1 = 0.7278 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

