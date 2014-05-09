Diasorin confirms 2014 guidance after Q1 core earnings fall

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin confirmed its full-year guidance on Friday after posting a 7.2 percent fall in core earnings in the first quarter.

In a statement the company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 38.6 million euros ($53.5 million), dragged down by exchange rate fluctuations and costs to support its molecular business.

In 2014 Diasorin sees growth in core earnings of around 3 percent from last year’s 163.1 million euros, at constant exchange rates. Revenues should grow by 3-5 percent this year compared to 2013. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)