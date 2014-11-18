BRIEF-Diaxonhit CITHY clinical study starts for Dx15 molecular test validation

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Diaxonhit SA :

* CITHY clinical study starts for Dx15 molecular test validation

* Dx15 is to enable surgeons to assess benign or malignant status of thyroid nodule when cytological analysis remains indeterminate

* Diaxonhit is sponsor of study entitled CITHY (Cytologie Indeterminee de la Thyroide - Indeterminate Thyroid Cytology)

* CITHY study to recruit about 1,000 patients in twenty European clinical centers