BRIEF-Diaxonhit CITHY clinical study starts for Dx15 molecular test validation
November 18, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Diaxonhit CITHY clinical study starts for Dx15 molecular test validation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Diaxonhit SA :

* CITHY clinical study starts for Dx15 molecular test validation

* Dx15 is to enable surgeons to assess benign or malignant status of thyroid nodule when cytological analysis remains indeterminate

* Diaxonhit is sponsor of study entitled CITHY (Cytologie Indeterminee de la Thyroide - Indeterminate Thyroid Cytology)

* CITHY study to recruit about 1,000 patients in twenty European clinical centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

