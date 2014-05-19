FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank says to buy 25 pct in Indonesia's Bank Panin Syariah
May 19, 2014

Dubai Islamic Bank says to buy 25 pct in Indonesia's Bank Panin Syariah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank is to purchase a 25 percent stake in Indonesian Islamic lender Bank Panin Syariah, it said in a statement on Monday, adding it could ultimately increase the holding up to 40 percent.

No purchase price was given in the statement, which said the transaction was still subject to regulatory approval.

Bank Panin Syariah, which was listed in Indonesia in January, is the Islamic subsidiary of Bank Pan Indonesia . (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)

