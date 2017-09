DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Metito, the United Arab Emirates-based water and wastewater project developer, has secured a 240 million dirham ($65 mln) loan from Dubai Islamic Bank, the bank said on Tuesday.

The 10-year agreement is Metito’s first Islamic finance deal, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)