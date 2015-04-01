FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank makes offer for remaining Tamweel shares
April 1, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic bank, has offered 1.25 dirhams per share in cash to buy the remaining shares in its mortgage unit Tamweel, the bank said on Wednesday.

The offer will be open for one month until it expires on April 30.

DIB currently holds 86.5 percent of Tamweel and is in the process of buying the remaining 13.5 percent, it said. It took a 57.33 percent stake in 2010, a move that rescued the mortgage lender, which was struggling during a crash of Dubai’s property market. The bank’s board in January 2013 approved plans to fully acquire Tamweel.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

