Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015
July 29, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting 20 percent loan growth in 2015, the lender’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The back had set a target of 15-20 percent loan growth for 2015 at the start of this year.

But Adnan Chilwan said the bank aimed to be at the higher end of that target.

“We would want to be at 20 percent for the full year,” he said in an analysts’ conference call.

The bank will also start operations in Kenya in the third quarter of 2015, he said.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

