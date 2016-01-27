Dubai Islamic Bank will require capital in 2016 - CEO

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) will require capital in 2016 but has still to decide on which method it will use to raise it, the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender said on Wednesday.

It was still too early to say how much the bank will raise, but it will either be from a bond which enhances its core Tier 1 or its supplementary Tier 2 capital, or through a rights issue, Adnan Chilwan said in a webcast.

In 2016, the bank was targeting loan growth of between 10 and 15 percent and a net interest margin of between 3.25 percent to 3.50 percent, Chilwan added.

Last year, loan growth reached 31 percent and its net interest margin was 3.76 percent, the bank said in its annual financial statement published earlier on Wednesday.

The bank posted a 62.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)