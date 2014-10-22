FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Islamic Bank may boost capital after strong loan growth - CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank may boost capital after strong loan growth - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank may need to enhance its capital reserves if it is to maintain its levels of loan growth, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“If you want to sustain the growth momentum, in order not to limit growth, we will have to enhance the capital at the right time,” Adnan Chilwan told a third-quarter results webcast.

Chilwan said there were a number of options available to the bank to boost its capital reserves but it would choose the cheapest way to boost the ratio at the time it chose to act.

DIB’s total capital adequacy ratio was 15.2 percent at the end of the third quarter, which is above the minimum 12 percent required by the United Arab Emirates central bank, but down from 18.2 percent at the start of 2014, he added. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.