FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Islamic Bank targets 15-20 pct loan growth in 2015 - CEO
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank targets 15-20 pct loan growth in 2015 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth in 2015 of between 15 percent and 20 percent, with the profitability of its lending activity expected to remain around the same level as last year, its chief executive said on Sunday.

Adnan Chilwan said DIB’s net interest margin -- the amount it makes lending out money versus the cost of securing the original funds -- would stay at around 3.6 percent in 2015.

The head of the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic bank also told reporters that it hoped to reduce its ratio of non-performing loans from 8 percent of its total loan book at the end of 2014 to 6 percent next year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.