Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 net profit jumps 35 pct, beats forecasts

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), one of the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lenders, posted a 35 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday as loan impairments shrank.

Beating analysts’ forecasts, the bank made 902 million dirhams ($246 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement, up from 667.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 804 million dirhams.

The bank has benefited in recent quarters from a decline in impairment charges as the domestic economy strengthens. This trend continued in the second quarter as impairment losses fell 12.6 percent year-on-year to 140 million dirhams. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)