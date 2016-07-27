FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank meets forecasts with 3 pct Q2 profit rise
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

Dubai Islamic Bank meets forecasts with 3 pct Q2 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank made 928.9 million dirhams ($252.9 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 902 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for DIB to make a quarterly profit of 933 million dirhams.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

