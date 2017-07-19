FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit up almost 14 pct as financing jumps
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit up almost 14 pct as financing jumps

1 Min Read

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted an almost 14 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, above analysts forecasts, on the back of strong income from Islamic financing.

The bank made 1.06 billion dirhams ($288 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 928.9 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016.

EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 979 million dirhams and Arqaaam Capital had forecast 972 million dirhams as net profit for Dubai Islamic.

Earnings were lifted by an 18 percent increase in net income from Islamic financing, however income from fees, commissions and foreign exchange dropped 7.7 percent.

During the quarter, net impairment charges more than doubled from a year earlier to 186.5 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.