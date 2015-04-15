FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2015 / 7:38 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 34 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 33.9 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 816.7 million dirhams ($222.4 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 610.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

EFG Hermes forecast Dubai Islamic Bank would make a quarterly net profit of 751.21 million dirhams, while HSBC forecast this would be 677 million dirhams.

$1 = 3.6724 UAE dirhams Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Matt Smith

