Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 34 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 33.9 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 816.7 million dirhams ($222.4 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 610.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

EFG Hermes forecast Dubai Islamic Bank would make a quarterly net profit of 751.21 million dirhams, while HSBC forecast this would be 677 million dirhams.