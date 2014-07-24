Dubai Islamic Bank beats estimates with 59.6 pct Q2 profit gain

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 59.6 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Beating analysts’ forecasts, the bank made 667.5 million dirhams ($181.8 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse filing, up from 418.2 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit of 627.3 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6727 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)