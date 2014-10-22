Dubai Islamic Bank Q3 net profit rises 55.7 pct, beats estimates - statement

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 55.7 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made 676.8 million dirhams ($184.3 million) of net profit attributable to the owners of the bank in the three months to September 30, it said in a statement to the Dubai bourse, up from 434.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the period of 659.5 million dirhams. (1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)