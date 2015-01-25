Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 2014 net profit rises 64.1 pct; hikes dividend

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 64.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank made 850 million dirhams ($231.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations, up from 518 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

The bank did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter earnings, so Reuters calculated the figure based on the full year earnings figure.

EFG Hermes forecast a net profit in the period of 719.3 million dirhams.

Net profit for 2014 was 2.80 billion dirhams, DIB said in a statement. The bank previously reported net profit of 1.72 billion dirhams for 2013.

The bank’s board proposed a 0.4 dirhams cash dividend for 2014, it said in a separate bourse statement. This is up from 0.25 dirhams in the year earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters data.