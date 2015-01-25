FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 2014 net profit rises 64.1 pct; hikes dividend
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 2014 net profit rises 64.1 pct; hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 64.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank made 850 million dirhams ($231.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations, up from 518 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

The bank did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter earnings, so Reuters calculated the figure based on the full year earnings figure.

EFG Hermes forecast a net profit in the period of 719.3 million dirhams.

Net profit for 2014 was 2.80 billion dirhams, DIB said in a statement. The bank previously reported net profit of 1.72 billion dirhams for 2013.

The bank’s board proposed a 0.4 dirhams cash dividend for 2014, it said in a separate bourse statement. This is up from 0.25 dirhams in the year earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.