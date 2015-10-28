FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank reports 43.6 pct increase in Q3 net profit
October 28, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank reports 43.6 pct increase in Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 43.6 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Beating analysts’ forecasts, the bank made 972.1 million dirhams ($264.67 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, up from 676.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit in the period of 949.0 million dirhams, while HSBC expected earnings of 900 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)

