Dubai Islamic Bank will require to boost capital ratios in 2016 - CEO

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank will require capital in 2016 to boost its capital adequacy ratios, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

DIB’s total capital adequacy ratio, a combination of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital -- regarded as one of the key indicators of a bank’s health -- stood at 16.5 percent at the end of the third quarter, up from 14.9 percent at the end of 2014, Adnan Chilwan said in an analysts’ conference call. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)