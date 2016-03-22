Dubai Islamic Bank gives guidance for sukuk pricing on Tues -leads

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) is expected to price a dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size as soon as Tuesday after releasing initial price thoughts for the offering, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Pricing for the five-year sukuk has been earmarked to be in the area of 245 basis points over midswaps, according to the document.

Benchmark size is usually understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

DIB chose seven banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors in London on Monday, ahead of the possible sukuk issue, it was announced last week. (Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)