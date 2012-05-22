MIDEAST DEBT-Local factors to support DIB amid weak global backdrop

* Regional bid, Dubai sentiment to support deal

* Greek worries weigh

* Price guidance considered tight vs other Dubai names

By Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank’s 5-year benchmark-sized sukuk, set to be priced on Tuesday, will find support from local bids despite value elsewhere, benefiting from an uptick in sentiment towards the emirate and demand for sharia-compliant assets.

The lack of any significant new issue premium and a modest targeted deal size of $500 million, plus support from Middle Eastern accounts should ensure the bond gets away and trades stably, though euro zone worries will cool the market response.

DIB, majority-owned by the Dubai government, released initial price guidance for the Islamic bond at a spread of 375 basis points over midswaps, equating to a profit rate of 4.85 percent.

The lender, heavily exposed to real estate and Dubai government-related entities, is hoping to capitalise on strong regional demand for sukuk to prop up the deal at those price levels, even if investors say they leave little by way of a “sweetener” to attract large orderbooks.

Lead arrangers said on Tuesday that the deal already had orders of around $1.8 billion. Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and DIB itself are mandated arrangers.

“The general trend observed recently of huge support from local investors will continue and the majority of the allocation of the bond will be to Middle Eastern investors,” said Anas El Maizi, senior portfolio manager at Royal Capital.

He added a cautionary note, saying that market conditions had worsened since the Greek elections, making it difficult for DIB to tighten the pricing if the bank wanted the bond to perform reasonably in the secondary market.

Investor skittishness has been heightened by the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone and some funds may stay on the sidelines, waiting for clarity to emerge on the European debt crisis.

VALUE ELSEWHERE?

The sukuk market has proved relatively resilient amid the latest phase of euro zone volatility, and a large majority of regional deals so far this year have opted to take advantage of this format to meet capital raising needs.

Although the imbalance between supply and demand for Islamic bonds allows borrowers to price at tighter levels than conventional issuers, DIB’s latest price guidance may appear to offer little for investors, especially when compared to other, similar deals.

DIB’s last debt markets foray was to back a $300 million sukuk issued by by its Islamic mortgage lender subsidiary Tamweel in January, which priced at 400 bps over midswaps.

That sukuk, fully guaranteed by DIB, was bid at a cash price of 101.5 by some local accounts on Tuesday morning, from 100 levels earlier, indicating that investors see more value in that bond versus the latest DIB issue, for the same risk.

“If orders are heading towards $2 billion, it could be because sukuk investors are more comfortable to hold the bank’s paper versus a guarantee-structure sukuk, like Tamweel,” said a regional fixed income trader, adding he was not convinced by the deal.

“Tamweel 2017s are the best comparable for DIB and, for the same risk, it gives you better value in spread and yield terms,” the trader added.

Tamweel 2017s were trading at a z-spread of 415 bps on Monday, but the bonds are not very liquid. The z-spread is a pricing tool which calculates the number of basis points that need to be added to a zero-coupon yield curve to make the bond’s discounted cash flows equal the bond’s present value.

Other, less risky, Dubai names also appeal.

“It’s not an attractive buy at the current spread levels,” said Eric Swats, head of asset management at Rasmala Investments. “The pricing is really tight and despite the latest trend to tighten at final pricing, the issue is not compelling. While there are the eurozone concerns, the summer is coming in fast and so best to get a deal done as time is running out.”

Another fund manager highlighted DIB’s high non-performing loans ratio and significant real estate exposure as risk factors.

The recently issued 5-year tranche of a $1.25-billion two-part Dubai government sukuk was priced at a profit rate of 4.9 percent. The paper was trading at 101 levels to yield 4.6 percent at a z-spread of 375 bps on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

DUBAI SENTIMENT MAY HELP

But DIB, 30-percent government-owned through the Investment Corporation of Dubai, should benefit from growing investor confidence towards Dubai.

The emirate has made significant progress in recovering from its bruising debt crisis of 2009 and the collapse of its real estate market. A large majority of bank-funded restructurings are complete, or near-complete, and there are firm commitments to repay this year’s upcoming bond maturities on time.

Dubai 5-year credit default swaps, or the cost to insure against default, stood at a midspread of 389.96 basis points on Tuesday, narrower than 442 basis points at the start of the year, indicating an uptick in investor confidence.

Some investors may also find DIB’s new bond a buying opportunity compared to peers, such as Emirates Islamic Bank’s 4.718 percent $500 million sukuk earlier this year.

EIB’s sukuk, backed by Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank, was trading at 101.35 levels to yield 4.4 percent at a z-spread of about 345 bps. The higher rating versus DIB could be one of the factors compensating for the difference in spreads.