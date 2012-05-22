FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's DIB launches five-year $500 mln Islamic bond
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's DIB launches five-year $500 mln Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank launched a five-year, $500 million Islamic bond, or sukuk, at a spread of 365 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

The launch spread was 10 basis points tighter than initial price guidance released the previous day, indicating good demand for the issue.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank , Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi , HSBC and DIB itself are bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.