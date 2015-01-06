FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Islamic Bank picks arrangers for potential tier 1 sukuk
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank picks arrangers for potential tier 1 sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank said on Tuesday it picked eight banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings from Thursday for a potential benchmark size dollar-denominated capital-boosting sukuk issue.

DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has mandated HSBC and Standard Chartered as the joint structuring banks.

Those two banks, as well as Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and its own investment banking team will arrange the roadshows, it said in a statement.

The investor meetings will be held in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe and a sukuk transaction which enhances its Tier 1, or core, capital may follow subject to market conditions, it said.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.