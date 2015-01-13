FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dubai Islamic Bank sets IPT in 7 pct area for Tier 1 sukuk
January 13, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Dubai Islamic Bank sets IPT in 7 pct area for Tier 1 sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes erroneous reference to midswaps in headline)

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank will price a Tier 1 U.S. dollar sukuk offer as early as on Wednesday after releasing price guidance for the transaction, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The lender set initial price guidance for the capital-boosting sukuk in the area of 7 percent. The sukuk, with a perpetual tenor, will be benchmark-sized, traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

The lender held roadshows in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe that ended on Monday; it had said it would issue a bond subject to market conditions.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint structuring banks, with Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and DIB’s own investment banking team arranging the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

