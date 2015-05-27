Dubai Islamic Bank tightens price guidance for benchmark 5-yr sukuk

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank has tightened price thoughts for a benchmark dollar-denominated sukuk issue with a five year lifespan, which is likely to be priced later on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

The lender has set revised price guidance for the sukuk at 130 basis points over midswaps, plus or minus 5 bps, a document from lead arrangers showed.

This is tighter than the initial price thoughts at 140 bps over the same benchmark, and comes after strong interest from investors -- the order book was currently worth more than $1.6 billion, the update stated.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has mandated First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Maybank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered and itself to arrange the deal.

The document from lead arrangers said it would use a wakala structure for its sukuk, in which one party manages assets on behalf of another. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)